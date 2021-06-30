Merrill James Hove, 90, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills.

Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 10681 500th St, Thompson, IA 50478, with Rev. Peg Marose officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Merrill was born September 10, 1930, the son of Palmer and Vera (Stover) Hove at home near Scarville, Iowa. Merrill graduated from Kiester High School in 1948. He married Geraldine Olson on October 21, 1950, in Kiester, MN. In his younger years he worked with his father on the family farm and The Kiester Sales Company. He did surveying work in northern Minnesota and Colorado followed by machining at Streaters in Albert Lea, MN. He retired as a Model Maker at IMI former Schneider Metal Co after twenty years.

Merrill was a member of the Open Bible Church in Clear Lake. He was also a member of the Clear Lake Iowa Fishing Club. In his early years he was a member of the Sunset Saddle Club. He enjoyed being outdoors horseback riding, fishing, camping, hunting big game, reading, word search puzzles.

Merrill is survived by children, Debra (Stan) Opdahl of Albert Lea, MN, Kim (Joyce) Hove of Albert Lea, Scott (Karla) Hove of Highland, IN, Ryan (Joy) Hove of Apple Valley, MN and Paul Hove and fiancé Tammy Nelson of Mason City, IA; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; brother, Harlan Hove.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldine Hove; son, Gene and infant sister, Vivian, brothers, Glen and Roger Hove; sister, Shirley Henning.

