Morin Lake Days to take place this weekend
The Morin Lake Days celebration in Alden will take place this weekend from Friday through Sunday. This festival, a tradition begun in 1990, will feature many activities and a variety of meals for people of all ages to enjoy. The schedule is as follows:
Friday, June 18
Noon: Medallion Hunt with a $50 prize. Clues can be found at the Alden City Hall.
1:30-3 p.m.: Wes Hintz Kids Fishing Contest at Morin Lake. Participants should meet at the shelter at 1 p.m. to receive instructions prior to competing.
5-7:30 p.m.: Alden Scouts Dinner at Morin Lake. Barbeque will be served, and the fee will be $6 per person.
6:30 p.m.: Kiddie parade on Water Street
6:30 p.m.: Beer pong at the Legion. Partners will be randomly drawn, and the cost is $5 per person.
7 p.m.: Kiddie tractor pull on Water Street
Saturday, June 19
8 a.m.-noon: Full breakfast served at the Legion. The cost is $6 per person.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Flea market on Broadway
1 p.m.: Dart tournament at the Legion. Partners will be randomly drawn, and the fee to play is $10 per person.
1-6 p.m.: Alden Community Museum will be open for self-guided tours.
3-5 p.m.: Free canoeing and other activities on Morin Lake.
5 p.m.: Pie and ice cream social at City Hall before and after the parade.
7 p.m.: Morin Lake Days Parade, marshaled by Arik Matson and family.
8-midnight: DJ Teen Street Dance
Dusk: Fireworks over Morin Lake.
Sunday, June 20
9 a.m.: Morin Lake Days Worship by the Water at the south Morin Lake landing. Bring lawn chairs. Boy Scouts will serve donuts and beverages after the service.
Noon-3 p.m.: Canoes available for free use.
1 p.m.: Bean bag tournament at Hemmingsen’s Transfer. The fee is $10 per two-person team. Registration will be at noon. Cash prizes will be awarded.
Best Shot Scramble scores will be due at 3 p.m. on Sunday from a round played on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Cash prizes will be awarded at 4 p.m. The cost to participate will be $30 for a Oakview Golf Course member and $55 for a nonmember.
The following contacts can be utilized to register for the Morin Lake Days events:
• Parade: aldenmld@yahoo.com or 507.874.2656 (Kevin Swenson)
• Best Shot Scramble: 507.863.2288
• Flea market: 383.0794 (Mary Chicos)
Donations for the fireworks, parade and overall celebration are welcomed. Mail donations to P.O. 325 Alden, MN 56009.
