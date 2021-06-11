MSHSL announces online sales for state events

Fans who plan on attending any state tournament or meets this season must purchase their tickets online, according to a press release from the Minnesota State High School League.

Tickets can be purchased at the league’s website, www.mshsl.org, by clicking on the tickets tab at the top of the page. There will be no onsite sales.

Tickets for the Albert Lea baseball game are $10 for each game, excluding a potential state championship game, which would be $12.

Tickets for the state track and field meet are $12 each for June 18 and 19.

Single day tickets for the state softball tournament are $10 with no re-entry or $18 for re-entry. A complete tournament pass can be purchased for $27.

Lacrosse singles day tickets are $10 and full tournament passes can be bought for $27.

No tickets are required for the state golf meet, the clay target tournament or the 3,200-meter races on the first day of the state track and field meet.