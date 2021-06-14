CITY OF ALBERT LEA

FREEBORN COUNTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Albert Lea (the “City”), Freeborn County, State of Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on June 28, 2021 beginning at approximately 7:00 PM, to conduct a public hearing via teleconference as provided by Minn. Stat. § 13D.021, subd. 1, relating to the City’s proposed tax abatement to assist Mrs. Gerry’s with renovation expenses pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, 469.124 to 469.133 and Sections 469.174 to 469.1799, all inclusive, as amended.

The property to be included in the abatement area includes parcel numbers 34.278.0010 and 34.278,0020. The proposed tax abatement begins in 2023 and will be terminated no later than 2024. The amount of the proposed tax abatement will not exceed $50,000 over the term of the tax abatement.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF

THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA /s/ City Clerk