Public is welcome back to the Minnesota Capitol

By Brian Bakst, Minnesota Public Radio News

A sign of the post-pandemic times: The Minnesota Capitol will reopen to the public on Thursday after a 440-day closure.

The Department of Administration announced the long-awaited end to access restrictions on Monday. It has been closed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and until last week was surrounded by a temporary security fence due to bouts of civil unrest last year.

It coincides with a special session planned for next week that is needed to approve a new state budget.

For now, the building will be open only during daytime hours on weekdays — longer when the Legislature is in session. Weekend hours will be set at a later date.

Permitted demonstrations and special events outside of the building can also resume, the agency said.