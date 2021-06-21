Savor: Louisiana Style Oxtail Creole Gumbo

Ingredients

4 pounds beef oxtails

salt and pepper

2 cups beef stock

1 bay leaf

1 sprig fresh rosemary

2-3 sprigs fresh thyme

1-2 fresh sage leaves

4 cups beef broth

1 tablespoon liquid smoke

1 tablespoon creole seasoning

1 1/2 cups diced andouille sausage

1 large onion, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 bell pepper, seeded and diced

7 green onions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons minced garlic

3 cups sliced okra

Rice

Directions

Brown the oxtails on all sides in hot oil; transfer to large crockpot. Tie spices together with wine and place in pot on top of oxtails.

Pour beef broth, liquid smoke over oxtails and cook on high in slow cooker for 6 to 8 hours.

Remove oxtails and allow meat to cool before removing meat from the bones and set aside. Skim fat from top of the oxtail liquid.

Add onion, celery, bell pepper, green onions and minced garlic to boiling stock for 10 to 12 minutes. Add okra, one can diced tomatoes and green chiles (mild or hot).

Add reserved meat and sausage and stir well. Reduce heat to medium. Cover and cool over medium-low heat for 20 to 25 minutes.

Prepare rice as directed on package. Adjust gumbo seasoning to taste and serve over rice.

Chef John Lowery has 43 years of culinary experience and is a transplant to Minnesota from Florida. Over the years he has worked as a chef in various states, including Florida, Michigan and Minnesota.

He has prepared food for celebrities such as Adrian Dantley, Magic Johnson, singing group New Edition and boxer George Foreman. He lives in Conger with his wife, Kathy, and owns Conger Inn Victory Catering.