Sons of Norway’s annual picnic happening this week
Sons of Norway members will meet for their annual Summer Fest Picnic at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Park. People should bring a dish to pass (with food in it), their own meat to grill and their own place settings. A grill will be ready.
Program: Music by Paul Fornberg. Committee: Roger and Beverly Wessels, Jeff Kopseng and Shane Dahl.
