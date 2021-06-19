St. Therese Recognition Award presented

The St. Therese Recognition Award was recently presented to a St. Casimir’s School student by Linda Raimann and Bruce Roberts, Jr. In doing so, Ramainn shared the following:

“It is with great honor and great love for our parents that the family of Bruce Sr. and Lorraine Roberts have chosen to honor a student from St. Casimir’s School with special recognition. This recognition is for a young boy or girl who has qualities similar to those of a very special saint — St. Therese of Lisieux, also known as St. Therese, the ‘Little Flower.'”

‘What matters most in life,’ Therese had said, ‘is not great deeds, but great love!’

We decided to ask your teachers and staff to help us by recommending a student who represents the love and character of St. Therese. A student who generously gives of themselves without expectation of anything in return. A student who is consistently dependable and kind. A student who shares through their words and actions. At this time, we would like to recognize Kylee Koziolek!”

Founded in 1915, St. Casimir’s School in Wells provides a Christ-centered elementary education for students in preschool through sixth grade. At St. Casimir’s School, students pray, learn and celebrate together in an environment for children of various Christian faiths.