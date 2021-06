PUBLIC NOTICE

KO Storage of Albert Lea

601 Pilot St

Albert Lea, MN 56007

(952) 314-7121

SELF STORAGE

LIEN AUCTION

Auction Start Time:

06/16/2021 at 10:00 am

Auction End Time:

06/24/2021 at 10:00 am

Location of Auction:

www.storagetreasures.com

6 SEPARATE LIEN SALES TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR EACH UNIT. OWNER HAS THE RIGHT TO NOT ACCEPT BID PRICE.

UNITS:

200 Erin Carlsen: chairs, fridge, saw.

244 Erin Carlsen: household goods.

38 Adam Pederson: household goods.

235 Sean Bogren: household goods.

246 Steve Krissy/O’Rourke Knudtson: household goods.

291 Salvador Gomez: chairs, bike, antlers, stroller.

Albert Lea Tribune:

June 9 and 16, 2021

STORAGE SALE