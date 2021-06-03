Teeter qualifies for Class AAA state tournament

Albert Lea sophomore Drew Teeter started the second day of the Section 1AAA boys golf tournament in a tie for 10th place. By the end of the second and final round Wednesday afternoon, Teeter moved into fourth place overall, earning a trip to the state tournament.

Teeter finished the first round Tuesday with a final score of 77, six strokes over par. With only one team and the top five individuals not on that team advancing to the state tournament, he needed to make up some ground to have a shot.

He started the second round with three birdies and six pars on the front nine. He started the back nine just as hot, sinking three consecutive pars followed by a birdie. He dropped two strokes by bogeying holes 14 and 15, but stayed course by paring the final three holes for a round score of 69.

Teeter moved up into a tie for fourth place by the end of his round, but there were still around 20 golfers still on the course finishing their rounds, most of which were near the top of the leaderboard.

Teeter’s final score of 146 was enough to keep him in fourth place as the remaining golfers finished their rounds, officially advancing him to the state tournament.

Two under par for his second round, Teeter was one of just four golfers to finish the day under par.

Teeter wasn’t the only Tigers golfing Wednesday, as the entire team qualified for the second day of the tournament by finishing inside the top six after the first round.

Junior Tucker McKinney was the second best finisher for Albert Lea, coming in a tie for 22 with a final score of 158. Eighth grader Nicholas Belshan and seventh grader Evan Anfinson also contributed to the team score. Belshan finished in 38th place with a score of 173, and Anfinson finished in a tie for 39th with a score of 175.

Also golfing for Albert Lea but missing out on the team score were sophomore Tim Chalmers, who finished in a tie for 41st with a score of 178, and seventh grader Noah Teeter, who came in 47th place with a score of 186.

Teeter will start his state tournament venture June 15 at the Bunker Hills Golf Club in Minneapolis. The tournament is a two-day event.