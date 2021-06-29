University of Minnesota renames football stadium

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents Tuesday approved renaming the University’s on-campus football stadium in Minneapolis from TCF Bank Stadium to Huntington Bank Stadium. This change, along with a new logo, is effective immediately.

Huntington completed its merger with TCF this month, creating a powerhouse Midwest bank that ranks in the top 25 nationally and top 10 regionally. Huntington will continue to have a significant presence in Minnesota through a large operations center and 80 branches within the Twin Cities metro area. Driven by its purpose to make lives better, Huntington has earned a reputation for strong community involvement and will build on TCF’s deep history with the University of Minnesota.

Minnesota’s first game in the renamed Huntington Bank Stadium will be on Sept. 2 against Ohio State. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on FOX.

“We are excited to partner with Huntington Bank and are excited to play in Huntington Bank Stadium this season and beyond,” said Director of Athletics Mark Coyle. “Huntington is committed to serving its communities by providing exceptional services and delivering a superior customer experience. This partnership will allow Gopher Athletics to continue to strive for greatness and focus on the success of our student-athletes. We look forward to Huntington’s growing presence in the Twin Cities and across the region and are thrilled to open the 2021 football season in Huntington Bank Stadium.”

“The University of Minnesota remains an important partner as we begin the process of bringing the Huntington brand to the Twin Cities,” said Mike Jones, Huntington Bank Chair for Minnesota and Colorado. “Students, faculty, alumni and Gopher fans will soon be able to take advantage of all the industry-leading products and services Huntington offers, as well as see the impact we have on the communities we serve.”

Minnesota previously played home games at TCF Bank Stadium from 2009-20.

The University’s Board of Regents also approved updates to related agreements to reflect the new name, as well as ensuring continued legal compliance and value to the University community. The original naming rights agreement between the University and TCF Bank anticipated the potential of these types of changes, which became necessary when TCF Bank was acquired by Huntington Bank earlier this year.