Vehicle rummaged through and other reports

Police received a report at 4:26 p.m. Thursday of a vehicle that was reported rummaged through overnight at 813 Pillsbury Ave.

Table stolen from pavilion

A table was reported stolen at 8:43 a.m. Thursday out of the pavilion at 1600 Edgewater Drive. Value was estimated at $600.

Bike stolen

A black and neon green BMX bike was reported stolen out of a front yard at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at 610 Ruble Ave.

Items missing from garage

Several items were reported missing from a garage at 11:58 a.m. Thursday at 921 Lincoln Ave.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 1:13 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Margaretha Avenue and East Seventh Street.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:36 p.m. Thursday at 1550 Blake Ave. The incident reportedly occurred the previous day.