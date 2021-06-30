William Edmond Steidler
William E. Steidler, age 86, of Plainview, MN, passed away on June 16, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Constance; parents, Edmond and Dorothy, and brother, Charles.
William is survived by his children, James (Elizabeth) Steidler, Ann Steidler, and Dorothy (Jeffrey) Nielson; grandchildren, Jessica, Cherissa and Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Isaac, and Evan; brother, Thomas Steidler and sister, Mary Fenger; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service was held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Service.
