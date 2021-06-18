Woman injured in crash on I-35
A Mankato woman was injured Thursday morning after she reportedly lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 35 near Albert Lea and struck a guardrail.
Taylor Elizabeth Lawson, 26, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The report stated Lawson was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous northbound on I-35 near milemarker 11 when she lost control of the vehicle at 9:18 a.m.
Passengers Luca Zayne Bustillos, 1, and Miguel Bustillos, 42, both of Pemberton, were not injured.
Roads were listed as dry at the time of the crash.
You Might Like
City opts not to renew lease with The Interchange at end of year
The owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea is questioning the notice she received from the... read more