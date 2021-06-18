June 18, 2021

Woman injured in crash on I-35

By Staff Reports

Published 5:17 am Friday, June 18, 2021

A Mankato woman was injured Thursday morning after she reportedly lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 35 near Albert Lea and struck a guardrail.

Taylor Elizabeth Lawson, 26, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated Lawson was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous northbound on I-35 near milemarker 11 when she lost control of the vehicle at 9:18 a.m.

Passengers Luca Zayne Bustillos, 1, and Miguel Bustillos, 42, both of Pemberton, were not injured.

Roads were listed as dry at the time of the crash.

