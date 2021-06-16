Worth County Fair offers rides, concerts, shows, other activities

The Worth County Fair kicks off in Northwood Wednesday and will continue through Sunday.

It will feature carnival rides, grandstand concerts, animal shows, fair food, circus performances and other activities. A weekly admission button can be purchased for $20 while a daily pass costs $10. Children ages 5 and under may enter for free.

Each day of the fair is filled with entertainment opportunities. Carnival rides will be provided by the Midwest Rides company and will be open from Wednesday to Saturday. Each ride will cost one ticket. There will also be opportunities on Wednesday and Saturday to purchase ride wristbands for $20 each. Wristbands can be utilized from 5 to 9 p.m. and give the wearer unlimited riding privileges.

The Brothers Walker, a singing duo from season six of the television show “The Voice,” will be playing three shows daily at the Shelter House stage. The 3 Ring Super Circus will also perform three times a day, and each show will be different. Nick’s Kids Show, a returning entertainer, will also put on an interactive production at various times throughout the day.

In addition to the all-day activities, there will be various livestock shows and grandstand entertainment throughout the week.

Wednesday, June 16

10 a.m.: Pet show

1 p.m.: Horse show (Halters and Pleasure classes)

5 p.m.: Free dinner at the shelter house, sponsored by the Worth County Fair Board

7 p.m.: Mutton-busting at the grandstand

Thursday, June 17

9:30 a.m.: Rabbit show

1 p.m.: Horse show (Games)

7 p.m.: Bulls & Barrels at the grandstand

Friday, June 18

8 a.m.: Swine show

Noon: Free lunch at the shelter house, sponsored by Farmers State Bank

4 p.m.: Poultry show

7 p.m.: Masters of Disaster Demolition Derby at the grandstand

Saturday, June 19

9 a.m.: Beef show

Noon: Free lunch at the shelter house, sponsored by NSB

1:30 p.m.: Dairy show

6:30 p.m.: Truck and Tractor Pull at the grandstand

Sunday, June 20

9 a.m.: Church service at the shelter house

Noon: Worth County Cattlemen Beef BBQ

Noon: Goat/sheep show

6 p.m.: Figure 8 races