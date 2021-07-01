1 arrested for DWI and other reports
Police arrested Nyanhial Jordan Magpign, 26, for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:19 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fountain Street and North Washington Avenue.
2 cited for disorderly conduct
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Blake Joseph Rucker, 30, and Dylan Kroupa, 27, for disorderly conduct at 4:39 p.m. Sunday at 255 Evenson St. in Emmons. Kroupa was also cited for driving after suspension.
Injury crash reported
An injury crash involving a motorcycle and a deer was reported at 5:05 a.m. Monday at 77714 180th St., Albert Lea.
Mail reported stolen
Deputies received a report at 9:45 a.m. Friday of mail that was stolen at 211 Ridge St. in Emmons.
Garage broken into, items taken
A garage was reported broken into at 8:32 p.m. Friday at 735 Main St. in Emmons. Several items were reported taken valued at $900.
Dog bite reported
A young girl was reported bitten by a dog at 8:09 p.m. Saturday at 316 Ebert Ave. in Alden.
Window broken out
Deputies received a report at 11:28 p.m. Saturday that someone had possibly thrown a rock or something else through a window at 708 Park St. in Freeborn.
Thefts reported
An electric scooter was reported stolen at 2 a.m. Friday at 214 ½ W. College St. The scooter was later recovered.
A bike was reported stolen at 9:17 a.m. Friday at 1302 St. Joseph Ave. The theft reportedly happened overnight.
Police received a report at 5:49 p.m. Saturday of two pairs of shoes that were stolen at 2339 Leland Drive.
Catalytic converters stolen
Deputies received a report at 8:59 p.m. Saturday of catalytic converters that were reported cut off two vehicles at 77714 180th St.
Police received a report at 3:56 p.m. Friday that someone had stolen parts, including a catalytic converter, off a vehicle at 133 W. William St.
Police received a report at 4:46 p.m. Saturday of a catalytic converter that was stolen out of a vehicle at 1022 S. Newton Ave.
Vehicle reported stolen
Police received a report at 9:23 p.m. Friday of a 2001 Buick LeSabre that was stolen at 1908 Bimelich Lane.
Door reported damaged
Damage was reported to a door at 9:58 a.m. Sunday at 126 W. Clark St.
