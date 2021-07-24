24-PR-21-928
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of: Donna Lyn
Callahan, a/k/a Donna L.
Callahan, a/k/a Donna
Callahan, same person as Donna Lynn Callahan,
Decedent.
Court File No. 24-PR-21-928
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY
ASSIGNMENT OR
DISTRIBUTION EXEMPT ESTATE
Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate’s assets:
It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on August 17, 2021, via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. by this Court at Freeborn County Courthouse, 411 S. Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota.
Dated: June 23, 2021
BY THE COURT
St R. Schol
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner Name: Adam J. Houck
Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.
Street: 300 First Street NW
City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912
Attorney License No: 393158
Telephone: 507-433-7394
FAX: 507-433-8890
Email: ahouck@adamsrizzisween.com
Albert Lea Tribune: Jul. 7 and 14, 2021
PUBLIC HEARING
