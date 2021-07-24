PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN

Court File No. 24-PR-21-978

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of David A. Behrends, Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 26, 2021, at 9:00 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, January 11, 1993, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Philip A. Behrends, whose address is 20974 680th Avenue, Alden, MN, 56009 and Joseph D. Behrends, whose address is 10015 West May Street, Wichita, KS, 67209 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

07/05/2021

BY THE COURT

____

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Daniel L. Kolker

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.

1811 Broadway Avenue SE

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No: 0310049

Telephone: (507) 373-6491

FAX: (507) 373-7863

Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Jul. 21 and 28, 2021

24-PR-21-978