4 arrested for DWI and other reports

Deputies arrested John Charles Jefferson Jr. for third-degree driving while intoxicated and driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 1:48 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fountain Street and North St. Mary Avenue.

Police arrested Michael Dean Morrow, 47, for second-degree driving while intoxicated and no insurance at 2:06 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Main Street and Sibley Avenue.

Police arrested Dimitri Antonio Williams Jr. 34, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and third-degree test refusal after a vehicle reportedly backed into another at 7:41 p.m. Saturday at 920 W. Front St.

Police arrested Douglas James Sokoll, 56, on domestic assault and driving while intoxicated at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at 308 Water St.

7 arrested on warrants

Deputies picked up Anthony Jerome Woodraska from Faribault County on a local warrant at 5:29 p.m. Friday in Alden.

Deputies arrested Saw Say Doe Moo, 22, on a local warrant at 7:06 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 90 near mile marker 146.

Police arrested Joshua Quincy Hill, 42, on local warrants at 5:21 p.m. Friday at 1210 E. Main St.

Police arrested Sadie Jo Lewis, 32, on local warrants at 7:24 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Broadway and West Ninth Street.

Police arrested John Edward Carlson, 58, on local warrants at 5:39 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Interstate 35 and Main Street.

Police arrested Becky Kay Kline, 60, on a local warrant at 6:27 p.m. Saturday at 2019 E. main St.

Police arrested Timothy John Steven, 37, on local warrants after a traffic stop at 12:26 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Main Street and St. Peter Avenue.

Property rummaged through

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report at 2:27 p.m. Friday of property that was rummaged through at 78320 Minnesota Highway 251 in Clarks Grove.

Motorcycle crash reported

A motorcycle crash was reported at 2:36 p.m. Friday on Interstate 35 near mile marker 18. A female passenger was reportedly thrown from the motorcycle about 20 feet.

Burglary reported

Property was reported broken into at 6:57 p.m. Friday at 29109 660th Ave. in Hartland. An engine and some other items were stolen.

Dogs reportedly kill chickens

The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 5:28 p.m. Saturday of dogs that had killed two chickens at 89188 220th St., Oakland.

Thefts reported

Police received a report of a theft of jeans and a T-shirt at 2:12 p.m. Sunday at 1721 W. Main St.

A Trek Neko II turquoise bike with a black seat was reported stolen at 5:58 p.m. Friday at 524 Park Ave.

Police received a report at 5:15 p.m. Sunday of a person who was missing several important documents at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 11:38 a.m. Friday of a vehicle that was reportedly sideswiped near the intersection of Bancroft Drive and Greenwood Drive. The vehicle reportedly fled from the scene.

Window damaged on Pelican Breeze

Damage was reported to a window on the Pelican Breeze at 4:54 p.m. Friday.