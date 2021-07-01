A.L. Just For Kix director attends annual convention

Local Just For Kix director Holly Rahn attended the 2021 Just For Kix annual convention. Over 200 Just For Kix youth program directors from Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado and South Dakota attended the 2021 Directors Convention held at the Just For Kix Baxter Dance Studios and The Lodge at Brainerd Lakes on June 21-23.

“This year our directors convention paid tribute to how the teaching and reliance of our directors helped children thrive through the pandemic,” said Just for Kix founder and CEO Cindy Clough in a statement. “They taught kids to keep going during adversity and that is a great life lesson. Our directors give so much of their time to teaching, we need to remind them how their teaching empowers others and inspires youth to work towards outstanding performance.”

Holly Rahn has been the Albert Lea Just For Kix director for five years. She was awarded a five-year dedication award and “Miss Organized” for her pre-planning achievements.

“I am so proud of the Albert Lea program and the many families that have our support,” Rahn said. “We are excited to rise up from our challenging season and strive forward for the students.”

The convention also highlighted the 40th anniversary of Just For Kix Company and offered multiple educational and programming classes to assist in furthering the director’s dance curriculum knowledge and sessions on resources for program development.

The overall experience allows for the directors to come to Brainerd to collaborate and engage with the Just For Kix home office staff.

“Bringing all of our directors to Brainerd is a highlight of our year,” Clough said. “Not only do we take care of business for the upcoming season, but I know many love to come to enjoy the

beautiful lake area.”

Like many other businesses, COVID-19 has hit Just For Kix hard. They are fighting to come back strong, according to a press release.

Their motto this year has been that the comeback will be stronger than the setback.

“Bringing our directors together will empower them to collaborate and network with one another. Making them stronger,” Clough said.

For 37 years Just For Kix has held a directors convention. Just For Kix orchestrates youth dance programs in ten states at nearly 200 locations engaging over 26,000 youth dancers.

The Albert Lea Program features styles in kick, jazz, lyrical, pom, ballet and hip hop. They recently celebrated their 25th year as a youth program in the Albert Lea Community. Their fall season begins Aug. 23.