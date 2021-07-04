Area residents flock to Third of July Parade
After a year without the Third of July Parade because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade was back on Saturday with big crowds and floats of all kinds.
The parade started at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds and traveled down Bridge Avenue before turning onto Fountain Street and then ending at Central Park.
