Ask a Trooper: Am I required to wear shoes while driving?

Question: Is it illegal to drive barefoot in Minnesota?

Answer: Driving a motor vehicle barefoot in Minnesota is legal, although secured footwear is safer. Crashes are sometimes caused by loose sandals or flip flops that interfere with the brake and acceleration pedals.

This brings up another safety issue. Make sure the driver’s side floor mat is secured in place. Most newer vehicles have a tab attached to the floor of the vehicle that secures the floor mat to the floor. This ensures that the mat does not interfere with the brake or accelerator pedals.

Another unsafe behavior that I frequently observe on the road is when the front seat passenger places their feet on the dash board while the vehicle is in motion. I caution that in the event of an airbag deployment, serious injuries could occur to the driver and passengers.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.