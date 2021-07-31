Bolstering the pheasant population
On Wednesday morning a troop of IJ Holton Intermediate School students attending summer school took a field trip to a plot of land west of Austin to release juvenile pheasants.
The Bergstrom family, along with neighbor Bob Weisert release pheasants every year in order to help bolster the population and students were able to get a first-hand opportunity to help.
