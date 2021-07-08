Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a vehicle at 6:42 a.m. Wednesday at 19359 810th Ave. in Hayward.

A catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday at 18809 810th Ave. in Hayward. The theft occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday.

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a vehicle at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday at 11757 903rd Ave. in Glenville. Items were also reported missing.

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Michael Robert Paskewitz, 30, on a Freeborn County warrant at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Power washer taken, man arrested

Police arrested Gerald Leeroy Shaffer, 41, after receiving a report of a power washer taken from a shed at 141 S. Newton Ave.

Gun stolen

Police received a report at 5:49 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway of a 1911 .45 Ruger gun that was stolen.