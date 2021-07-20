Construction equipment damaged and other reports

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 7:48 a.m. Monday of construction equipment on Freeborn County Road 26 north of Minnesota Highway 251 that was damaged.

Shed damaged

Damage was reported to a shed at 11:46 a.m. Monday at 11456 850th Ave., Glenville.

Catalytic converters stolen

Three catalytic converters were reported stolen at 2:24 p.m. Monday at 78053 Minnesota Highway 251 in Clarks Grove.

Theft reported

Police received a report of a theft at 5:23 a.m. Monday at 2301 E. Main St.