Peak energy alert issued

Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative and Dairyland Power have issued a peak alert Wednesday due to demand for electricity on the regional grid today.

Members are asked to conserve electricity between 2 and 6 p.m.. Elevated peak demand leads to higher power costs during the peak alert.

People can conserve electricity by doing the following:

• Lowering their thermostat to 68 degrees or lower.

• Running the dishwasher after 8 p.m. and opening the door to air dry.

• Doing laundry before or after the peak alert, and using cold water when washing clothes.

• Reheating leftovers in the microwave.

• Finding a new book or magazine to read instead of watching TV.

• Play board games instead of video games.

• Wait to bathe until after 8 p.m. Set the thermostat on your water heater to 120 degrees.

People can help keep rates stable and affordable by conserving electricity during the peak alert period.