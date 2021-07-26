Peak energy alert issued
Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative and Dairyland Power have issued a peak alert Wednesday due to demand for electricity on the regional grid today.
Members are asked to conserve electricity between 2 and 6 p.m.. Elevated peak demand leads to higher power costs during the peak alert.
People can conserve electricity by doing the following:
• Lowering their thermostat to 68 degrees or lower.
• Running the dishwasher after 8 p.m. and opening the door to air dry.
• Doing laundry before or after the peak alert, and using cold water when washing clothes.
• Reheating leftovers in the microwave.
• Finding a new book or magazine to read instead of watching TV.
• Play board games instead of video games.
• Wait to bathe until after 8 p.m. Set the thermostat on your water heater to 120 degrees.
People can help keep rates stable and affordable by conserving electricity during the peak alert period.
