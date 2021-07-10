Duplicate bridge results

Six tables played duplicate bridge at the Senior Center in Austin this week on Tuesday, starting at noon. Winners were the following:

• First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

• Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen

• Fourth: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

• Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Six and a half tables played on Wednesday, starting at 11:30 a.m.; winners were the following:

• First: Barb and Orrin Roisen

• Second: John Liesen and Dave Ring

• Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

• Tie fourth and fifth: Cathy Richardson and Vandy Newman and Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenberg

• Sixth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

Players came from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek, Northwood and Mason City.

The largest crowd of bridge players were reported this week. Bring your own partner or call 437 2750 to find you one.