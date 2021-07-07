Editorial: Welcome out-of-area visitors to Albert Lea

With many events resuming this summer, it will not be uncommon to see more guests from out of the area coming to Albert Lea again.

One such occasion will happen this week with the Van Nationals, the 48th National Truck-In, hosted by the Twin City Vans Club.

According to the event website, the Van Nationals is the premier van event that started in Denver and has since been held by a different club each year.

The site states in the 1970s, attendance was as high as 10,000 vans at a time, and although vanning is not as big as it once used to be, the event still pulls in typically at least 600 vans.

These people will be staying at our fairgrounds, campgrounds and hotels, buying gas and other items at our gas stations and stores, and might even venture out for some retail shopping.

This is a chance we have to showcase Albert Lea for what it is: a beautiful community with kind and generous people.

We hope everyone welcomes these visitors and any other groups to the community with open arms this summer, and we hope all of these visitors enjoy their stay here.

Thanks, too, to all those who are attending the Van Nationals for giving us a glimpse into your world Saturday with a van parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. starting at the fairgrounds and ending in downtown Albert Lea.