PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

Court File No. 24-PR-21-1001

Estate of Charlotte E.

Holland, Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Descedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on Sept. 7, 2021 via Zoom, at 9:30 a.m., by this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota.

1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice persuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.

2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date

Dated: July 8, 2021

BY THE COURT

/s/ Steven R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Allan L. Halvorsen

Goldman, Sturtz & Halvorsen, Chtd.

137 N. Broadway, PO Box 1009

Attorney License No: 219733

(507)-373-1409

ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com

Albert Lea Tribune

July 14, 17 and 21, 2021

EST/HOLLAND