EST/HOLLAND

PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
Court File No. 24-PR-21-1001
Estate of Charlotte E. Holland, Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Descedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearig. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on Sept. 7, 2021 via Zoom, at 9:30 a.m., by this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice persuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date
Dated: July 8, 2021
BY THE COURT
/s/ Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Allan L. Halvorsen
Goldman, Sturtz & Halvorsen, Chtd.
137 N. Broadway, PO Box 1009
Attorney License No: 219733
(507)-373-1409
ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com
Albert Lea Tribune
July 14 and 17, 2021
