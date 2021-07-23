Freeborn County commissioner, family in crash; 1 taken to hospital

An Albert Lea woman was injured Friday morning in a crash in Aitkin County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Victoria Thresa Edwin, 63, was taken to Aitkin Hospital for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

Victoria Edwin was a passenger in a 2000 Ford F350, driven by Bradley Scott Edwin, 63, of Albert Lea. He and 35-year-old passenger Cassandra Mae Edwin, also of Albert Lea, were not injured.

The State Patrol report states the Ford F350 truck camper was pulling a trailer with a boat southbound on Highway 169 near 469th Lane in Aitkin County, when the truck lost control, left the roadway and rolled.

The report indicated the injured passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

Brad Edwin has been a Freeborn County commissioner since the beginning of January.