July 1, 2021

  • 82°

Gallery: Marion Ross is back in Albert Lea

By Sarah Stultz

Published 1:30 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021

“Happy Days” actress and former Albert Lea resident Marion Ross Thursday morning spoke with members of the press and members of the committee that helped fundraise for the statue that will be unveiled Friday in her honor.

Check back for a full story of her remarks.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials