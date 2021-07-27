Garage broken into and other reports

Deputies received a report at 6:26 p.m. Monday of a garage that was broken into at 84399 240th St. in Albert Lea. A car was gone, along with a cooler, chainsaw, gas and a generator.

Vehicle tampered with

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:51 a.m. Monday of a vehicle that was tampered with at 78053 Minnesota Highway 251 in Clarks Grove.

Items stolen from mailbox

Deputies received a report at 10:38 a.m. Monday of things that were stolen from a mailbox at 25300 610th Ave., Wells. The owner’s identity was also reportedly stolen.

Windows broken out of vehicles

Windows were reported broken out of a vehicle at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday at 22735 Bluegrass Road. Police received a report at 5:48 a.m. Tuesday of a male that smashed out a windshield of a vehicle at the same address.

Thefts reported

Money was reported missing out of a wallet at 6:47 a.m. Monday at 1610 Crystal Drive.

A push riding mower was reported stolen at 11:08 a.m. Monday at 807 S. Newton Ave. The theft reportedly happened overnight or on Sunday.

Police received a report at 5:15 p.m. Monday of a male that reportedly stole a belt, extension cord and other items at 201 W. Main St.

1 arrested for disorderly conduct

Police arrested Daniel Zachary Hillman, 36, for disorderly conduct at 9:30 p.m. Monday at 1317 Louis St.