Gordon Dale Sevley

Gordon Sevley, 75 of Merrifield, Minnesota, near Brainerd, MN, passed away on July 25, 2021. Services will be held at 1PM on Wednesday July 28th at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, MN.

Gordon was born on May 31, 1946 to Harry and Elaine (Brackey) Sevley in Albert Lea, MN. He lived in southern Minnesota and worked as a toolmaker for fifty years before moving north to spend his retirement on his acreage in the Brainerd Lakes Area. He enjoyed spending time in “God’s country” whether it was hunting, fishing or spending time in his garden. Above all else, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Gordon is survived by his children; Michelle (John) Blong and Renee Andrews, sister; Cheryl Evert, grandchildren; Tyler Blong, Jacob Blong (Paige Muehlhauser), Kayla Blong, and Megan (Nicholas) Heim, and three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; Harry and Elaine, and brother; Larry Sevley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter, MN.