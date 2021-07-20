July 20, 2021

  • 81°

I-35 south of Albert Lea closed for semi fire

By Staff Reports

Published 12:35 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Southbound Interstate 35 is closed to all traffic except for emergency vehicles between U.S. Highway 65 and the Iowa state line because of a semi that is on fire at the Iowa border, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The state transportation website states a detour is in operation until 2 p.m.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

