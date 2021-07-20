I-35 south of Albert Lea closed for semi fire
Southbound Interstate 35 is closed to all traffic except for emergency vehicles between U.S. Highway 65 and the Iowa state line because of a semi that is on fire at the Iowa border, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The state transportation website states a detour is in operation until 2 p.m.
Check back for more information as it becomes available.
You Might Like
Matson named Minnesota American Legion Law Officer of the Year
REDWOOD FALLS — The American Legion Department of Minnesota’s Law and Order Committee has named Waseca Officer Arik Matson as... read more