Funeral services for Ingeborg Reindal will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Alden, Minnesota. Visitation will be at Bayview Funeral Home on Wednesday July 28 from 4-6 p.m., and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Ingeborg Anna Reindal was born January 30, 1922, to Axel and Marie (Hansen) Skov in Pickerel Lake Township, Minnesota. While Ingeborg was teaching country school for Oakland 33 and Mansfield 87 Districts she met Lloyd Irwin Reindal. They were united in marriage on August 8, 1945, at the Alden Danish Lutheran Church. Ingeborg’s church life and Christian faith were very important to her.

The couple worked on the family dairy farm with Lloyd’s parents, brothers and their son David for many years. Ing was never afraid to get dirty in the barns and field and worked just as hard as the men. As her children grew older and began leaving home, Ing started working as a home health aide for Freeborn County and a substitute teacher for the Alden-Conger School District.

One of Ing’s favorite careers was overseeing Alden’s SEMCAC Senior Nutrition program for many years. She took such pride in her work and felt that socialization was just as important as nutrition for seniors. The Alden Senior Center was always full of fun and laughter when she was around. From teaching school and caring for others in her home health work and Senior Dining, to making beautifully personalized wedding and birthday cakes, gardening, ceramics, quilting, embroidery and serving on a multitude of clubs and committees, Ingeborg brought sunshine and love to the lives of so many.

The greatest loves of her life though, were Lloyd, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always made it a point to spend time with each grandchild, taking an interest in whatever they were doing and making them feel special.

Ingeborg Reindal is survived by daughters Brenda (Bud) Davies, Joan (Doyle) Freemyer, LeAnn (Steve) Kline, and David (Sara) Reindal; grandchildren Melissa (Andy) Craig, Amy (Kevin) King, Molly Block, Maggie (Rand) Ackerman, Tara (Joe) Perriello, Sam Reindal, and Christine Reindal; and eight great-grandchildren; sister Eunice Johnsrud and brother Arnie Skov; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ingeborg was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Reindal, sister Elna Pestorious and infant sister Esther Skov and grandsons Douglas Kline and Nicholas Reindal.