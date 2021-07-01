Iowa baseball, softball postseason pairings set

The regional and district brackets are now set for the Iowa high school baseball and softball postseasons.

The Northwood-Kensett baseball and softball teams, as well as the Lake Mills baseball team will all hit the road for their first games while the Lake Mills softball team will host an opening round game.

Softball will get things started Tuesday night when Northwood-Kensett (8-15, 3-12 Top of Iowa East) takes on the St. Ansgar Saints (19-7, 11-4 Top of Iowa East) on the road.

The Vikings and Saints have met twice already this season with the Saints coming out on top of both meetings, 4-0 in the first and 19-2 in the second.

The winner of the game moves into the second round where they would match up with the winner of Riceville and Rockford at St. Ansgar Wednesday night.

The Lake Mills (10-11, 9-5 Top of Iowa West) softball team hosts the Cougars of Manson-NW Webster (6-15, 2-8 Twin Lakes).

The two teams have not met head-to-head this season. The winner moves onto the next round, where they will meet Central Springs Wednesday.

For the baseball teams, Northwood-Kensett (10-12, 9-6 Top of Iowa East) will play July 10 on the road against North Iowa (10-10, 8-6 Top of Iowa West). The Vikings and Bison have clashed one other time this season with the Bison coming out on top 10-4.

The winner of that game will move on to play the winner of West Fork and Rockford July 13.

Finally, the Lake Mills (8-11, 5-7 Top of Iowa West) baseball team will hit the road to take on the Huskies of Nashua-Plainfield (10-9, 8-7 Top of Iowa East).

The Bulldogs and Huskies have not played against each other this season. The winner of the game moves on to play the winner of Newman and North Butler.