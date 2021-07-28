Items reported stolen and other reports

A pellet gun was reported stolen at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday at 15286 795th Ave. in Glenville. A package was also reportedly stolen out of the caller’s mailbox the day prior.

Break-in reported

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday of a property that was broken into at 15656 870th Ave. in Glenville. Items were missing.

A lockbox with cash and ammunition was reported broken into at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday at 70994 325th St. in Hartland.

1 arrested for domestic abuse no contact order violation

Police arrested Lwa Ma Pi, 35, for a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday at 614 Water St.