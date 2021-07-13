Keith A. Lee

Keith Lee passed away on July 12, 2021 at Allina Abbott Northwest Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.

Keith was born on February 28, 1959 in Albert Lea to Simon A and Arlene Lee. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Keith graduated in 1977 from Albert Lea High School, where he ran cross-country. He graduated from South State University in Marshall Minnesota where he ran cross-country for the SSU Mustangs. He received a degree in Wildlife Management. After a car accident in 1982, causing a career change, he attended Riverland College for Lab Tech. He worked at Archer Daniel Midland in Minneapolis. Then at Starlight Candle Company in Bloomington, MN, he played pool in leagues and enjoyed friends in Minneapolis. He is preceded in death by his dad in 2015 and grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Arlene, brothers: Jerry (Sheila) Lee, Rick (Barb) Lee, Steve (Connie) Lee, Danny (Cindy) Lee, James and 1 sister, Lori. A family service will be later at Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea.