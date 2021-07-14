Letter: A great day in Albert Lea

Sunday, July 4, was a great day to be downtown in Albert Lea.

There were over 100 classic cars to admire — fabulous!

There were food vendors — popcorn, ice cream and sandwiches.

All afternoon there was ’50s and ’60s music. Prizes were awarded!

And there was the Marion Ross statue. All afternoon people lined up to have their picture taken with Marion! At one point, a little boy about 3 years old got away from his dad for a minute. He ran to the statue, jumped on her lap, put his arms around her neck and gave her a big hug!

As I said, it was a wonderful afternoon in downtown Albert Lea!

Eloise Adams

Albert Lea