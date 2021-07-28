Letter: Civic Music concerts are approaching
I am writing to encourage families with children to buy a season ticket to the Albert Lea Civic Music concert series.
I have enjoyed music since I was very young. My parents used to take me to programs at our local school auditorium when various performers would come to town. When I was 4 years old, on the way home from one of these concerts, my father asked me which instrument I wanted to play. I proudly replied, “I want to play the violin!”
The live music that Albert Lea Civic Music brings to town is of high quality. I have enjoyed all of the concerts I have attended as a season ticket holder. There is plenty of room in the large auditorium for families to sit together. It’s always exciting when little ones can see the performers up close.
I hope you and your family can enjoy live music programs as I have through the years. Go to albertleacivicmusic.com to see this season’s schedule and then come and buy your tickets at the first concert on Sept. 22.
Bethanie Huston
Albert Lea
