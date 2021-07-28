Letter: Why aren’t things getting addressed?
Why don’t you talk about the corrupt politicians who took advantage of the innocent people for no reason? Or why is there corruption in our government? Why are cops killing unarmed people? Why is our USA government locking up journalists for telling the truth? Why is it OK to lie to the people?
Robert Riedmaier
Albert Lea
You Might Like
Letter: Be kinder than necessary at open forums
On Jan. 22, 2021, I wrote what might be one of the shortest letters to the editor in this history... read more