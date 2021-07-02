Lowell Wichmann

A gentle soul of the Ellendale community, Lowell H. Wichmann, age 81, has passed away on June 28, 2021. Lowell was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Julia (Smith); children, Barbara (Gary), Debra, Penny (Roger), Emily (Rashad) and Jamie (Jake). Beloved grandchildren, Mark, Chris, Nathan, Kara, Garrett, Rhyse, Rayven, Josef, Danika, Kaleb and Lukas. Siblings, Edward Wichmann, Carol (Ken) Killen, Linda Elstad, Sue (D.R Martin) Wichmann and Dawn Wichmann; as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and wonderful friends.

Lowell was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota and resided in Conger and Wells, Minnesota before permanently settling in Ellendale, Minnesota. Lowell left school at the age of 15, but went on to earn his GED. He worked multiple jobs which included farming, hauling milk and eggs, construction until one day he was offered a position to be a law enforcement officer for Wells, Minnesota and that started 31 years of dedicated service as a Steele County deputy (7407), stationed out of Ellendale.

He lived a quiet life as a small-town deputy; exhibiting daily dedication to the safety of the public, which earned him Steele County deputy of the year in 1985, Lowell believed his job was to listen to the people and bring Peace to their household, so it wasn’t uncommon for Lowell to be recognized as a “peacemaker” speaking to the citizens at all times of the day at Beaver Lake, Standard restaurant, on the streets of Ellendale, and even at the kitchen table of his home.

A lifelong interest in auctions, antiques, flea markets and “wheeling and dealing” gave life to a used-a-bit shop at his acreage. Lowell had a passion for vehicles whether it be tractors, trucks or cars. Summer evenings spent in his convertible, with Julia, chasing that perfect sunset.

Lowell was an avid reader of the news and even when he couldn’t hold a newspaper on those last days, he had one on his lap. If you couldn’t find Lowell at home you may locate him at the local shop drinking black coffee and a donut with the neighbors, catching up on the local happenings.

Many afternoons were spent teaching grandchildren to shoot BB guns and archery, driving go-karts, taking them fishing or to car shows; making memories to last a lifetime.

Lowell had an ability to tame every stray cat and dog that enter his barn. The animals knew he had a soft heart and would care for them. One of his most generous acts he did, was at the age of 44, adopting his baby daughter, Jamie.

He was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Shirley (Stevens), a son-in-law, Dale Schlicht, sister-in-law, Sharon Wichmann, wife, Darlene Seifken, and wife, Alice Wichmann.

A Celebration Of Life will be held on Sunday, July 11th, 2021 at the Ellendale Community Center from 1 to 3:30 p.m. A private interment will be held for the family at St. Ansgar Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Ellendale Community Foundation or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.

Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.