Lynch Kathryn “Katie”  (Speltz)

Kathryn “Katie” Lynch, age 55 of Hudson, WI, passed away on July 2, 2021 after a three and half year courageous battle with cancer. Katie was born on January 10, 1966 to parents Thomas and Mary “Jean” Speltz. She graduated from Albert Lea High School Class of 1984 before attending the University of St. Thomas where she graduated with a degree in business finance. She worked as a Senior Quality Analyst at Bremer Financial for more than 25 years.

Katie and her husband of 28 years Ryan Lynch lived as one. They enjoyed motorcycling and traveling the country together. She will always remain in Ryan’s heart.

She is preceded in death by her parents Tom and Jean. Survived by husband Ryan; siblings John (Barb) Speltz, Ann (Paul) Hoedeman, Susan (Steve) Rice and Mary (Tim) Carroll; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life gathering for Katie will be held on July 20,2021 from 5pm to 7pm at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 11th Street South Hudson, WI 54016.

Memorials are preferred to the Humane Society.