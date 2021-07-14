Marriage licenses issued

Marriage licenses were issued by the Freeborn County Recorder’s Office to the following people in June 2021:

Nathan Charles Grausam and Shanelle Lynne Berentson, both of 304 E. Hawthorne St. in Albert Lea.

William Scott Maier of 114 Fay St. in Amery, Wis. and Rhonda Ann Schmidt of 1606 Gateway Drive in Albert Lea.

Matthew Thomas Vandegrift and Baylee Irene Marie Bennett, both of 1310 Cedar St. in Iowa Falls, Iowa.

Steven Dennis Thisius and Sophia Diann Jepson, both of 27663 770th Ave. in Clarks Grove.

Joel Scott Myrick and Lisa Marie Bethke, both of PO Box 171 in Clarks Grove.

Christina Ann Johnson and Trey Allen Talamantes, both of 320 E. Second St. in Albert Lea.

Cody John Fjelbroten and Shelby Lee Bogue, both of 713 Johnson St. in Albert Lea.

Nike Vang and Makena Isabele Drake Hall, both of 1609 Bridge Ave Apt. 105 in Albert Lea.

Steven Allen Reese and Elgene Henrietta Van Dyk, both of 17758 870th Ave. in Austin.

Emily Susan Light of 67777 335th St. in New Richland and Taylor Jeffrey Ovrebo of 655 Sixth St. SW. in Wells.

Abraham Gallardo Hernandez and Yagira Ortiz, both of 1400 Sheridan Ave. in Albert Lea.

Karen Marie Kane and Scott John Pagliaroli, both of 1109 Madison Ave. in Albert Lea.

Alexander Yang of 58 Belmar St. in St. Cloud and Lay Lae Htoo of 205 Burr Oak Dr. in Albert Lea.

Jesus Ricardo Aguirre and Stephanie Marie Luna, both of 210 E. Seventh St. in Albert Lea.

Andrew Wellman Woodfin of 106 Taylor Ave. in Mapleview and Elisha Marie Iverson of 1488 Wedgewood Rd. in Albert Lea.

Levi Francis Anderson and Kimberly Ann Behrens, both of 226 S. Pearl St. in Albert Lea.

Kelly Marie Learn and Joseph Vernon Braund, both of 1515 Sunset St. in Albert Lea.

Kevin William Daly and Mallory Lauren King, both of Stieglitzstraße 17 in Hamburg, Germany.