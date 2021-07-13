Money taken and other reports

Police received a report at 3:26 p.m. Monday of $20 that was taken from a resident’s room last week at 75507 240th St.

1 turns herself in on warrant

Andrea Marie Guildner, 48, turned herself in on a warrant at 4:36 a.m. Monday at the Freeborn County Jail, 411 S. Broadway.

Window damaged

A window was reported damaged at 3:49 p.m. Monday at 2322 Clayton Ave.

Bike stolen

A black and blue Trek bike was reported stolen at 3:53 p.m. Monday at 1707 Plainview Lane.