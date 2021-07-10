Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on I-90 near Hayward

An Austin motorcyclist was critically injured Friday morning on Interstate 90 near Hayward.

Michael Paul Langstaff, 57, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The State Patrol stated Langstaff was driving a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on I-90 at 9:09 a.m. when he entered the median and struck the guardrail.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Hayward first responders, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

The road was dry at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor.