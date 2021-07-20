Post 56 falls to Packers

Albert Lea moves into consolation bracket

By Albert Lea Tribune

The Albert Lea American Legion Post 56 baseball team traveled to Austin Monday night for the first round of the postseason tournament.

After defeating Austin 11-4 week ago, Albert Lea was unable to find that same rhythm, falling 8-1.

Trevor Ball hit in the lone run for Post 56, coming in the top of the fifth inning.

Albert Lea falls into the consolation bracket where they will meet Stewartville at 1 p.m. at Marcusen Park in Austin.