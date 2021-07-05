PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF ALBERT LEA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Heritage Preservation Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 5:30 pm or as soon thereafter via ZOOM (a virtual meeting platform), to consider the following application:
1. Certificate of Appropriateness for 111 E Clark Street for façade repairs.
2. Certificate of Appropriateness for 142 N Broadway for signage.
Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above request should submit written comments Attn: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or by emailing mboeck@ci.albertlea.mn.us. Verbal comments can be submitted by calling (507) 377-4349. All comments received before Friday, July 9th at 4pm will be read aloud in part of the public hearing.
Megan Boeck, City Planner
