NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR EMERGENCY ABATEMENT OF HAZARDOUS PROPERTY AT

318 8TH STREET EAST, ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA 56007

TO: Donald Swartz and Debra Whelan, 318 8th Street East, Albert Lea, MN 56007

The City of Albert Lea will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 in the City Center Council Chambers, 221 East Clark Street in the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the purpose of discussing an emergency abatement of the hazardous structure located at 318 E. 8th Street and legally described as:

Commencing at a point which is 56.35 feet West from the Northeast corner of Lot Six (6), Block Six (6), Edina Manor Addition to the City of Albert Lea, which point is on the North line of said Lot 6; thence South 108 feet West 43.65 feet North 108 feet, thence East on the south line of Eighth Street which is the North boundary line of said Lot 6, a distance of 43.65 feet to the point of beginning, Freeborn County, Minnesota.

Persons wishing to be heard regarding the removal of the hazardous structure at that address will be heard at this time. If unable to attend, written testimony may be offered and should be given to the Council Secretary prior to 5 p.m. the day of the hearing.

THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA

Daphney Maras, City Clerk

Dated: July 8, 2021